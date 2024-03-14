Advertisement

Kolkata: In a significant development in connection with the attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The investigating agency on Wednesday served a notice to eight people, and they have been summoned them at the federal agency's office in Kolkata. News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that Sheikh Alamgir was not present at his home; hence the notice was served to his family.

Earlier in February, three close aides of Shahjahan were quizzed in connection with the case and were later arrested.

According to sources, during questioning of the trio, it came to light that they were involved in the attack on the officials of the ED in January.

The CBI got the custody of Shahjahan on March 6 after an order by the Calcutta High Court. CBI and ED team along with forensic sleuths searched Sheikh Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali on March 8 in connection with the attack. The CBI custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader ends on March 14.

Sandeshkhali: ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

Meanwhile, ED conducted raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali on Thursday in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested and expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Sheikh Shahjahan is a key accused in the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested on February 29 in the case.

