×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Sandeshkhali: CBI Summons Sheikh Shahjahan's Brother Over Attack on ED Team

Earlier in February, three close aides of Shahjahan were quizzed in connection with the case and were later arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan
Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 in connection with case. | Image:Republic Exclusive Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: In a significant development in connection with the attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.  

The investigating agency on Wednesday served a notice to eight people, and they have been summoned them at the federal agency's office in Kolkata. News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that Sheikh Alamgir was not present at his home; hence the notice was served to his family.

Advertisement

Earlier in February, three close aides of Shahjahan were quizzed in connection with the case and were later arrested.

According to sources, during questioning of the trio, it came to light that they were involved in the attack on the officials of the ED in January.

Advertisement

The CBI got the custody of Shahjahan on March 6 after an order by the Calcutta High Court. CBI and ED team along with forensic sleuths searched Sheikh Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali on March 8 in connection with the attack. The CBI custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader ends on March 14.  

Sandeshkhali: ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

Meanwhile, ED conducted raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali on Thursday in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested and expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Sheikh Shahjahan is a key accused in the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested on February 29 in the case.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC 400 bn generation

a few seconds ago
india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

2 minutes ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

2 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

2 minutes ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

3 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

3 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

4 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

5 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

6 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

9 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

10 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

10 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

13 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo