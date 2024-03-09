×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Sandeshkhali ED Attack: CBI Initiates 'Attempt to Murder' Probe Against Shahjahan Sheikh

The CBI has now initiated attempt to murder probe against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the incident of attack on the ED officials in Sandeshkhali.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan
CBI initiates attempt to murder probe against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the incident of attack on the ED officials | Image:Republic
Sandeshkhali: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the attack on the team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, has now initiated probe against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The central probe agency has added section 307 in the ED officials attack case. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others were demanding that the matter should be investigated as an attempt to murder the officials in Sandeshkhali. 

According to the sources, the CBI is investigating the case, which was registered under sections 307,326, 392, 395, 397, 426, 440, 342, 143 and 109 of the IPC. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

