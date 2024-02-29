Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 25th, 2022 at 18:51 IST

SC agrees to list after summer vacation pleas against abrogation of Article 370

SC agrees to list after summer vacation pleas against abrogation of Article 370

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing after summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the plea needed an urgent hearing in view of the delimitation exercise being carried out in the state.

Advertisement

“This is the Article 370 matter. The delimitation is also going on,” the senior lawyer, appearing for interveners Radha Kumar (academic and author) and Kapil Kak (retired officer of the Indian Air Force), said.

“Let me see,” the CJI said, adding, “This is a five-judge matter. I will have to reconstitute the bench.” The apex court agreed to re-constitute a five-judge bench hear pleas after summer vacation.    Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits J-K into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Advertisement

By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Justice Ramana, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy (since retired), B R Gavai, and Surya Kant were part of the bench which, on March 2, 2020, had declined to refer to a larger seven-judge bench the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Advertisement

NGO, People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and an intervenor had sought referring of the matter to a larger bench on the ground that two judgements of the apex court -- Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 -- which dealt with the issue of Article 370 were conflicted each other and therefore, the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.

Disagreeing with the petitioners, the bench had said it was of the opinion that "there is no conflict between the judgements".

Advertisement

The five-judge bench, which would hear the pleas, will have to be reconstituted as Justice Reddy has retired in January this year. PTI SJK  RKS RKS

Advertisement

Published April 25th, 2022 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

6 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

8 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

8 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

20 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

20 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

20 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's Leopard Population Rises By Over 1,000 From 2018-2022: Report

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Imran Khan's Letter to IMF 'Hostility Towards State,' Says Nawaz Sharif

    World12 minutes ago

  3. 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' Slogan Given by People, Not BJP: PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Eagle On OTT: When, Where To Watch Ravi Teja Film

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. 'Woman's body only identity to prove her individuality?'

    Initiatives17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo