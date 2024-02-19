Updated September 13th, 2021 at 18:23 IST
SC collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC
The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.
Headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.
The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu.
Besides Ramana, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.
