Updated September 13th, 2021 at 18:23 IST

SC collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu.

Besides Ramana, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges. 

Published September 13th, 2021 at 18:23 IST

