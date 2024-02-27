English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 17:53 IST

SC collegium recommends 6 names for appointment as permanent judges in Calcutta HC

SC collegium recommends 6 names for appointment as permanent judges in Calcutta HC

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six additional judges for appointment as permanent ones in the Calcutta High Court.

In a meeting held on April 19, the collegium, which also comprised senior most judges U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Satyen Vaidya, additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the permanent judge  of the same high court.

Advertisement

Woman judge Kesang Doma Bhutia and five other additional judges - "Justice Rabindranath Samanta, Justice Sugato Majumdar, Justice Bivas Pattanayak, and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee" would become permanent judges if the Centre approves the names recommended by the collegium. PTI SJK ZMN

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

37 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

an hour ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

3 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

3 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

3 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

3 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

5 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Microsoft on principles to foster innovation

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  2. Rohit's blatant take on players not having the hunger gets lauded

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified Before Lok Sabha Polls: Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting, Temporarily Relocates To London?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo