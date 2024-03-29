×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 16th, 2022 at 17:49 IST

Second wife not entitled to deceased husband's pension if first marriage not legally dissolved: Bombay HC

Second wife not entitled to deceased husband's pension if first marriage not legally dissolved: Bombay HC

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that a second wife is not entitled to receive her deceased husband's pension in cases where the second marriage had taken place without legal dissolution of the first one.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav dismissed a petition filed by Solapur resident Shamal Tate, challenging the state government's decision denying her pension benefits.

Advertisement

As per the High Court order, Tate's husband Mahadeo, a peon in the office of the Solapur district collector, died in 1996. Mahadeo was already married to another woman when he married the petitioner.

After his death, Tate and Mahadeo's first wife came to an agreement that the former would receive almost 90 per cent of the deceased's retirement benefits, while the latter would get the monthly pension.

Advertisement

However, after Mahadeo's first wife died of cancer, Tate wrote to the state government seeking that she be given Mahadeo's pension dues henceforth.

After much deliberation, the state government rejected the four applications made by Tate between 2007 and 2014.

Advertisement

Tate then approached the High Court in 2019 claiming that since she was the mother of Mahadeo's three children, and the society knew them as husband and wife, she was eligible to receive the pension, especially since the first wife, who had been receiving the pension, was now dead.

The court, however, held that several Supreme Court judgements had established that a second marriage must be held as void under the Hindu Marriage Act if it has been solemnised without legally ending the first marriage.

Advertisement

The bench observed that the state government had been correct in holding that only a legally wedded wife was entitled to family pension.

The court also said that Tate had not approached it with "clean hands", since as per the agreement between her and Mahadeo's first wife, she had explicitly relinquished her rights to the monthly pension.

Advertisement

"The marriage of the petitioner (Tate) to the deceased is void as the same took place while the first wife of the deceased was alive, and while the first marriage was subsisting," the bench said.

"In view of the findings, this writ petition stands dismissed," it said. PTI AYA ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2022 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

4 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

4 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

9 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

11 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

11 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

12 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

14 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

16 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

17 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

21 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

22 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

23 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

24 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

25 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

29 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

30 minutes ago
Russia Election Putin belgorod

European boycotts

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World8 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo