Advertisement

Guwahati: Kuldeep Singh, Security Adviser to Chief Minister N Biren Singh of Manipur and head of the Unified Command of Manipur, has voiced alarm over the escalating attacks in Moreh. Singh highlighted the involvement of Kuki militants and armed groups based in Myanmar in the recent incidents of violence.

Multiple instances of violence have been reported recently in various locations near Moreh, a border town in India along the Indo-Myanmar border. In one such attack on Thursday, a commando of Manipur Rifles and a personnel from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) lost their lives.

Advertisement

"Since early morning yesterday, a significant number of Kuki militants initiated firing on Commando forces at three locations. Intelligence reports suggested the presence of People's Democratic Front (PDF) insurgents operating in Moreh, and reinforcements from Myanmar posed a threat to the forces in Moreh, prompting heightened alertness," said Kuldeep Singh.

"In these attacks, two security personnel, CDO W Samarjit Singh of Manipur Rifles and T Saileshwar Singh of IRB, were martyred, and several others sustained injuries. Critically injured individuals have been transferred from the Assam Rifles Hospital in Casper Vehicles to Imphal," added Kuldeep Singh.

Advertisement

The gun battle persisted until late afternoon, and with the deployment of reinforcements from joint forces in the evening, the area was eventually cleared. Ongoing area domination operations are in progress with additional reinforcements from Imphal.

The coordinated attacks were carried out by Kuki militants, supported by PDF insurgents from Myanmar. Notably, most recent attacks in Moreh were orchestrated from a remote location in Myanmar. However, Thursday's attacks occurred in close proximity.

Advertisement

"The heightened activities are a cause for concern, and forces in the region have been placed on high alert. Regrettably, Kuki militants play an active role in targeting innocent civilians and security forces indiscriminately," remarked Kuldeep Singh.