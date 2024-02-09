English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle Booked in Pune For 'Offensive' Remarks on PM Modi, LK Advani

Nikhil Wagle made the alleged defamatory remarks on X against Modi and Advani after the Centre announced that the latter conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

Digital Desk
Senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle
Senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle | Image:X/Nikhil Wagle
Pune: The Pune police have booked senior journalist Nikhil Wagle for his alleged defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP stalwart LK Advani after it was announced the latter would be conferred India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

The FIR was filed after a local BJP leader lodged a complaint against Wagle, said police. "Nikhil Wagle has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vishrambaug police station. We are probing the matter further," a senior officer said. Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar had filed a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist at the Vishrambaug police station on Tuesday over the controversial comments.

The senior scribe made the alleged defamatory remarks on social media platform X against Modi and Advani after the Centre announced that the latter would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.
Meanwhile, the Pune BJP has requested the police to deny permission for 'Nirbhaya Bano' rally scheduled to be held in the city on Friday evening where Wagle is one of the speakers. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

