Advertisement

Kolkata: A special CBI court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with a ration distribution scam case. The TMC leader from Sandehskhali in North 24 Parganas district, who is currently on the run, had filed a anticipatory bail petition in a court after a lookout notice was issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Shahjahan has been on the centre of the Sandehskhali sexual assault furore. Earlier, the ED has issued summons to Shahjahan in connection with a money laundering case and asked him to appear before it on February 29. He has been on the run since January 5.

Advertisement

This comes as the violence-hit region Sandeshkhali has been under the boil from the last few days after women in the area accused Sheikh and his aides of sexual assault and land grabbing.

