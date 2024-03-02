Advertisement

New Delhi: Another sensational incident has surfaced from Delhi, where reportedly the dead body of a girl was found wrapped in a sack and dumped near a Shivaji Park Metro Station in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. It is being said that the deceased is of around 25 to 30 years of age.

According to the police sources, a PCR call was made to the police at around 4 pm.

It is being said that on receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to a mortuary. The police are trying to identify the girl.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police haven't shared any official statement over the incident.

Further details are being awaited.

