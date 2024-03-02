Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

March 2nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Shocking: Body of Girl Wrapped in Sack Reportedly Found Dumped Near Metro Station in West Delhi

Dead body of a girl was reportedly found wrapped in a sack and dumped near a Shivaji Park Metro Station in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, said sources.

Dead body of a girl reportedly found in a sack in West Delhi | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Another sensational incident has surfaced from Delhi, where reportedly the dead body of a girl was found wrapped in a sack and dumped near a Shivaji Park Metro Station in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. It is being said that the deceased is of around 25 to 30 years of age.

According to the police sources, a PCR call was made to the police at around 4 pm.

It is being said that on receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to a mortuary. The police are trying to identify the girl.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police haven't shared any official statement over the incident.

Further details are being awaited. 
 

March 2nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

