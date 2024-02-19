Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking visual of an attempted robbery has surfaced from Northeast Delhi, wherein 4 robbers were caught on CCTV footage attempting to rob a father-son duo jewellers on the busy road on Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. The accused attacked the victims with pistol butt during the incident and fired a bullet after they failed to commit the robbery. Following the incident, the accused managed to flee the spot on their bike.

After the incident, the victim jewellers were taken to hospital for treatment. A case was registered at Sonia Vihar police station based on the statement given by the victim and the search for the accused was initiated.

Police teams are searching the accused

In the 1.20 minute CCTV video, it can be clearly seen that four criminals with helmets on their head were trying to loot a man and his son on the busy street. The accused were captured trying to snatch their bag in the video clip. When the victims opposed, the accused hit them on their head multiple times with the butt of the pistol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy N Tirkey, stated that the incident took place on February 18 at around 9.30 pm at third Pushta located at the main market of Sonia Vihar.

The victim jewellers were identified as Mohit Pandey (26) and his father Rajesh Pande (58), residents of Sonia Vihar.

The DCP said, “On February 18, at around 9.41 pm, a PCR call was received at Sonia Vihar police station regarding firing at a jewellery shop. It was found at the spot that at about 9.30 pm, Mohit Pandey along with his father, Rajesh Pandey, were about to leave the place after closing their jewellery shop located in the main market. Just when they were about to leave, 4 persons arrived there and tried to snatch Mohit’s bag containing cash and some silver jewelleries.”

“When the assailants could not snatch the bag, they hit Mohit and his father on their heads with pistol butts. In their bid to escape the assailants fired in the air before leaving on 2 motorcycles,” the police official said.

Following the incident, Mohit and his father were taken to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment.

During the inspection at the spot, 3 empty shells and 3 live rounds along with a magazine were found at the spot. CCTV footage in the area were scanned.

Further investigations are underway.

