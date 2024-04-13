×

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

Six get life term in murder case

Six get life term in murder case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image:self
  • 1 min read
Pratapgarh, Jun 7 (PTI) A local court here sentenced six people to life imprisonment in an over 25-year-old murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on each of the accused, Additional District Government Counsel Ravindra Bahadur Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said petitioner Kripa Shankar had in a police complaint on April 7, 1995 stated that he was contesting elections for the post of the block development chairman while his nephew Suresh Narayan was contesting for the post of the village pradhan.

On April 7, 1995, when voting was going on, Harivansh Tiwari around 9 am started stamping on ballot papers after taking them from the voters.

When Suresh Narayan opposed it, he was taken to a room by Harivansh and his aides, and then shot dead.

On Monday, the court held Harivansh Tiwari; Anoop, alias Umesh; Om Prakash, alias Nanhe; Rajesh Kumar, alias Lallu; Anant Kumar Tiwari and Kamlesh Kumar Pandey guilty, and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing the fire, the district government counsel said. PTI COR NAV RDK

Published June 7th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

