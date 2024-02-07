Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by a social media friend in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place on January 13. Taking to Instagram, the woman narrated her ordeal and revealed the name of the accused. The Worli police in South Mumbai are currently probing the case. “I’m a 21-year-old girl from Mumbai, and this is my story. I decided to hang out with a guy I had been talking to on Instagram, and we had a few mutual acquaintances. What I thought would be a fun night out turned into the most traumatic experience of my life”, the woman's Insta post read.

Read Her Full Insta Post Below:-

“Heetik Shah and I went out for drinks and partying in town, starting at place A. After meeting a couple of his friends, we left for Bastian. After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party. He insisted I drink more, and I had a blackout episode, not recalling what happened next. I suspect I may have been roofied. I woke up to him raping me, and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me three times with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimidated. The place turned out to be his friend’s, and his friends intervened to protect him. He tried to get me out before I could call for help, even threatening me in their presence. After leaving, he attempted to flee the scene.”



I called my cousin to pick me up. Bruised and hurt, I couldn’t bring myself to tell my parents about that night.



When my family found out, they were stunned. I filed an FIR against him later that week. His morning apology means nothing to me, and he has absconded because he knows what he has done. 12 days have passed and he hasn’t been arrested. He has applied for anticipatory bail.



Heetik shah (the accused) has been booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).



I seek justice and urge other girls to be more wary of who they talk to and go out with. If you have any links/ resources/ advice/ connections/NGO’s that can be of help to me, drop a dm! This would mean the world to me.

Reacting to her post, Mumbai police said, “We are grateful you duly reported it and we assure you that investigation should be rightfully done to ensure justice.”



