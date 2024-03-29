×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 15th, 2022 at 17:00 IST

Smuggled liquor worth over Rs 6 lakh seized in Palghar

Police have seized liquor worth Rs 6.43 lakh which was allegedly being smuggled from Palghar to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Police have seized liquor worth Rs 6.43 lakh which was allegedly being smuggled from Palghar to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch sleuths laid a trap on Monday and intercepted a tempo in Talasari taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police inspector Ajay Vasave said.

The police seized a large stock of Indian and foreign liquor from the vehicle, he said.

The tempo driver was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, he added. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2022 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

a few seconds ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

2 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

2 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

4 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

9 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

9 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

11 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

14 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

15 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

16 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

22 minutes ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

24 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

32 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

35 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei rebounds

35 minutes ago
China

China capital account

39 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

42 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday Messages

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo