Updated September 14th, 2021 at 07:59 IST
Smuggler held weeks after recovery of 40 kg heroin
Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) The Punjab police on Monday nabbed an alleged smuggler in connection with the recovery of 40 kg of heroin near Indo-Pak border last month.
On August 21, the police foiled a major drug smuggling bid by recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg, in the Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) area of Amritsar.
Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of village Chawinda Kalan, was arrested from village Chheharta in Amritsar Monday.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said the police also recovered one kg heroin from his possession, according to an official statement.
The DGP said investigations pointed to Singh's alleged nexus with international drug smugglers and gangsters.
“His links with smugglers in Pakistan and smuggler Jagga, who works from Malaysia are also being thoroughly probed,” he added. PTI CHS VSD MGA MGA
Published September 14th, 2021 at 07:59 IST
