Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Snake Venom Case: 2 Associates of Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police

Elvish's associates, who were not named in the original FIR under which the YouTuber was arrested, were linked to the case following a police investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Noida: The Noida Police, on Wednesday, arrested two associates of the YouTuber and social media personality Elvish Yadav in connection with an ongoing probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties. Yadav, it may be recalled, is currently lodged in Greater Noida's Luksar jail and is awaiting a bail plea hearing at a local court. 

In November of last year, Yadav was among six people named in an FIR filed at the Noida Sector 49 police station, with the case being lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals).

Later, charges under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case. 

While Yadav has refuted the charges of involvement in the case, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has in the past accused him of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought arrest.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an official of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). Gandhi is PFA's chairperson.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon.

Now, according to a report by PTI, two of Elvish's associates, 50-year-old Ishwar and 25-year-old Vinay Yadav, have been booked under the same charges that he was arrested under, namely consumption of drugs, organising parties where such substances were used and trafficking of wildlife species. 

Vinay is a social media influencer and close friend of Elvish while Ishwar, according to the police, ran a banquet hall in Gurugram. Neither of the two were reportedly named in the original FIR mentioned above but rather their links to the case would surface during the course of the investigation. 

The arrest of the duo comes close on the heels of the police nabbing Yadav on Sunday after questioning him in the case.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

