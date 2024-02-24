Advertisement

A Sri Lankan woman who allegedly made an illegal bid to cross over to that country from Rameswaram was held here on Monday, police said.

She had arrived in India in 2018 on a tourist visa and had stayed back after meeting with her relatives in Chennai, police said.

Upon expiry of her visa, she had decided to take the sea route to return to Sri Lanka through illegal means and had arranged for a boat from there, which subsequently did not arrive.

Later, she took a boat from here to travel to Sri Lanka but was dropped mid-way and was spotted by a patrol team of the Marine Police which rescued her and brought her here for further interrogation, police added.