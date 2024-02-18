English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Stone-Pelting, Lathicharge Amid Massive Ruckus at BHU Amid Clashes Over Fatal Accident | VIDEO

Sources claimed that stones were pelted and vehicles were damaged by the protestors following which the police used force to control the situation.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • 3 min read
Varanasi: Tension escalated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi after students, protesting against a fatal accident that took place inside the campus, clashed with the police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Sources claimed that during the incident, stones were pelted following which the police used force to control the situation. It is being said that the police have detained a few persons involved in pelting stones and damaging vehicles in the campus.

A police source said that the incident escalated on Saturday after a man working inside the premises was crushed to death, while he was on his way to his home on his bicycle.

The deceased was identified as Krishnachandra (48), a resident of Devnathpura under the Dashashwamedh police station area. He was a cook, while her mother-in-law lives on the university campus.

Police carried out march inside premises

As per sources, on Saturday, Krishnachandra, after meeting his mother-in-law, was returning home on his bicycle late at night.

On his way back, an SUV car hit him from behind in front of Dalmia Hostel, causing him serious injuries. Following the incident, the students present nearby the incident spot raised an alarm and chased the vehicle. However, the accused driver managed to flee leaving behind his vehicle.

Krishnachandra was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The enraged students vandalised the vehicle and staged a massive protest against the incident. It is being claimed that they even vandalised other vehicles parked inside the premises.

Police register FIR, probe initiated

On receiving the information, the police team from Lanka police station and Proctorial Board members arrived at the spot. A case under relevant sections was registered by the police and efforts to trace the accused car driver was initiated.

Meanwhile, after the accident, hundreds of students reportedly gathered at BHU’s Singhdwar and started demonstrating against the incident. The students reportedly sat on ‘dharna’ demanding immediate arrest of the accused driver.

The protestors allegedly started creating ruckus inside the campus demanding immediate arrest of the accused. On information, senior police officials along with several police teams reached the spot and tried to persuade the agitators. However, the protestors refused to listen to the police and kept protesting aggressively.

Protestors pelt stones, police resorted to lathi-charge

Reports claim that in order to control the situation, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge at midnight to disperse the students. After the use of force by the police, the protestors allegedly pelted stones at the police party.

The police reportedly detained 5 people involved in creating ruckus inside the premises.

The senior police official along with police teams also carried out a march inside the premises to ensure peace is maintained and no untoward incident takes place. Sources stated that the police kept roaming outside the hostels till late night.

The security at the Vice Chancellor’s office and residence was also heightened in view of the situation.

Meanwhile, several video clips of the incident claimed to have surfaced from the BHU went viral on social media. 
 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

