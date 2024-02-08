Advertisement

Panaji: As the investigation in the Goa Murder case is underway, police sources have explained that Suchana Seth, the AI start-up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child allegedly started hating her son because his face resembled his father, constantly reminding her of him.

Meanwhile, the estranged husband of Suchana Seth, told Goa police she had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays. Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe.

Advertisement

Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.

While Raman refused to speak to the media before going to meet the investigating officer (IO), a senior police official told PTI he was giving a detailed statement. Till afternoon, a fair part of his statement had been recorded, with Raman rejoining the IO post lunch, the official added.

Advertisement

Raman told police that divorce proceedings between him and Seth were underway in a family court in Bengaluru.

Raman claimed the court had given him visitation rights but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the past five Sundays. Raman was in Jakarta, Indonesia when the murder took place.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police have said that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation process. "These are preliminary days of investigation. Till now, what the investigators have told us is that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. We will confront the accused with evidence found, "Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said, adding that they have 90 days to file the chargesheet

"We have 90 days to file the chargesheet. We have collected all the pieces of evidence. The preliminary investigation is underway. We will appreciate and confront the evidence to figure out the motive of the crime. We will bring this incident to a logical end," he told ANI.

Advertisement

The accused also underwent a regular medical examination under the supervision of police.

(With agency inputs)