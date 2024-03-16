In a letter, Chandrashekhar accused the newly appointed jail superintendent Dhananjay Rawat and Meena of threatening him (File photo) | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an accused in a money laundering case and currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of issuing threats and mentally harassing him through the jail superintendent.

In a letter, Chandrashekhar accused the newly appointed jail superintendent Dhananjay Rawat and Meena of threatening him at the behest of CM Kejriwal and of pressuring him of withdrawing his complaint.

The jailed conman alleged that in 2020, on the instructions of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Superintendent Dhananjay Rawat was given Rs 1.5 crore and in 2021, a luxury watch worth about Rs 2 crore was also gifted to him.

He claimed that Superintendent Rawat was deliberately appointed in this jail so that pressure could be mounted upon him to withdraw the case.

Chandrashekhar even said that one Mukesh Chandrashekhar had given Rs 1.5 crore to publish an article in international newspapers praising the government schools of Delhi. This money was sent to foreign newspapers through Somnath Bharti, he said, adding this money was routed through the company of a relative of Somnath Bharti.

In his letter written from inside the jail, Sukesh has once again mentioned giving Rs 10 crore to Satyendra Jain as protection money.

