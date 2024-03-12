×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 12th, 2022 at 14:28 IST

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging validity of provision related to EVMs

Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging constitutional validity of a provision of Representation of the People Act, which had led to introduction of EVMs instead of ballot papers for polls

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of the People Act, which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of ballot papers for polls in the country.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh refused to entertain the plea challenging section 61A of the 1951 Act, which pertains to voting machines at elections. Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the petition, referred to Article 100 of the Constitution, and said it is a mandatory provision.

Article 100 deals with voting in Houses, power of Houses to act notwithstanding vacancies and quorum.

"I have challenged section 61A of the Representation of the People Act, that it is not passed by way of voting in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha," he said.

The bench asked, "You are challenging what is in the House? You are challenging general voting? What are you challenging." Sharma said he is challenging section 61A of the Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, as it was not passed in the House by way of voting.

"We find no merit…Dismissed," the bench orally said. The plea, which had made the Union Law ministry a party, sought declaration of the provision as "void, illegal and unconstitutional".

Advertisement

Published August 12th, 2022 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

28 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

35 minutes ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

42 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

an hour ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli likely to be dropped from the T20 World Cup side: Reports

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Holi 2024: Home-made Ubtans To Remove Colours From Your Skin

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  3. Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Ranji Trophy final record

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. DYK Farmer Featured In To Kill A Tiger Didn't Get US Visa At First

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Shah Lambasts Oppn Over CAA Backlash; Muslim Body Files Plea in SC

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo