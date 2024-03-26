Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

A girl in Surat was raped before she was killed by two men. | Image: Freepik/ Representational

Surat: An 11-year-old girl who had gone missing a week ago was raped and subsequently murdered in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday. The victim had gone missing from her home on March 18 after which the police filed an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams were sent out to locate her.

Days later, on March 23, the victim's semi-naked body was found in some shrubs near where she lived. A medical examination confirmed that the victim had been raped before she was killed.

Subsequently, the police said, more than 15 teams were formed and over 600 houses surveyed before the authorities managed to nab two suspects who later confessed to the crime.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kori from Raebareli and Anuj Paswan from Palamu, reportedly lived in the girl's neighbourhood and had skipped work on the same day the girl went missing.

The duo allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before killing her out of fear of being caught.

The accused were booked under IPC sections related to murder, rape destruction of evidence, and also provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

With inputs from PTI.