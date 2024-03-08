Advertisement

Surat: A man from Gujarat's Surat allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son on Friday before dying by suicide, a police official said. The incident took place around 03:00 on Friday and the bodies were discovered by the man's brother when he arrived at the house in the Limbayat area at 11:00. When a police team reached the scene, it found the bodies of 38-year-old Somesh Jila, his 32-year-old wife Nirmala and their seven-year-old son Devrishi.

While Somesh himself was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, the boy of Nirmala and her son were found on a bed, with the police suspecting that they were either strangled or poisoned to death. More details of the cause of death are awaited once the post-mortem examination has been concluded.

JT Sonara, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that a note had been recovered from Somesh's possession which contained some passwords, a mobile number a WhatsApp message he had sent his brother. The note reportedly suggested that Somesh had been affected by his brother ignoring him.

Somesh had also sent a message to his mother-in-law around 03:00 in which he said “Sorry amma.”

Further probe into the case is underway, the official said.

With inputs from PTI.