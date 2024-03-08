×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Surat: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 7-Year-Old Son Before Dying by Suicide

The Surat man allegedly killed his wife and son by strangling or poisoning them before hanging himself at around 03:00 on Friday. The motive remains unknown.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Surat man allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide.
A Surat man allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide. | Image:ANI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surat: A man from Gujarat's Surat allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son on Friday before dying by suicide, a police official said. The incident took place around 03:00 on Friday and the bodies were discovered by the man's brother when he arrived at the house in the Limbayat area at 11:00. When a police team reached the scene, it found the bodies of 38-year-old Somesh Jila, his 32-year-old wife Nirmala and their seven-year-old son Devrishi. 

While Somesh himself was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, the boy of Nirmala and her son were found on a bed, with the police suspecting that they were either strangled or poisoned to death. More details of the cause of death are awaited once the post-mortem examination has been concluded.

Advertisement

JT Sonara, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that a note had been recovered from Somesh's possession which contained some passwords, a mobile number a WhatsApp message he had sent his brother. The note reportedly suggested that Somesh had been affected by his brother ignoring him.  

Somesh had also sent a message to his mother-in-law around 03:00 in which he said “Sorry amma.”    

Advertisement

Further probe into the case is underway, the official said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 minutes ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

3 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

3 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

4 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

4 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vanessa Hudgens Dismisses Pregnancy Speculations, Addresses Body Shaming

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out Espargaro

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Elections 2024: Maha Seat-Sharing Meeting Begins at Amit Shah's Residenc

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  5. Junaid Wraps Up 50-Day Schedule Of Untitled Film With Pallavi In Japan

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo