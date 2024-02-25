Advertisement

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Suspended RPS officer Heera Lal Saini, who was arrested after his video showing sexual activities with a woman constable went viral on social media, was sent to police custody till September 17 on Saturday, while four police officers were suspended for dereliction of duty.

The video clip, which was recorded in a resort located in Pushkar town of Ajmer district, purportedly show them indulging in sexual acts in a swimming pool.

In the video, the six-year-old son of the constable is also there with them.

Saini was arrested on Thursday night and was brought to Jaipur on Friday. He was produced before a local court, where the magistrate sent him to police custody till September 17.

Saini was posted as circle officer in Beawar of Ajmer district while the woman constable was posted in Jaipur.

DGP ML Lather suspended them on Wednesday on charges of moral misconduct.

After the action, the Special Operation Group (SOG) registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act as the videos show offences against child rights.

The DGP has also suspended two circle officers and as many SHOs for allegedly suppressing the matter and not taking effective action.

The woman's husband had approached the Nagaur Police in August and filed a complaint against his wife and the RPS officer.

However, SHO of Chitawa police station Prakash Chand Meena did not register the case.

Prior to this, in the last week of July, the woman constable had given a complaint that someone called her saying he was in possession of her obscene video and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

SHOs of Chitawa police station and Kalwar police station Prakash Chand Meena and Gurudutt Saini, Kuchaman Circle Officer Motaram Beniwal and Jhotwara ACP Hari Shankar Sharma were suspended on Friday.

Sources said they were aware of the matter at different levels but they did not take effective action in the matter.

On the other hand, Nagaur SP Abhijeet Singh has served notices to the additional SP and another circle officer, and crime assistant of his office for dereliction in duty.

Singh said when the complaint of the constable's husband was received by post in his office, the additional SP and the circle officer were present in the office and on their instructions, the crime assistant (a sub inspector) of his office had sent the complaint to Chitawa police station for registering a case.

"I was in Merta city town of Nagaur on August 10 when the complaint was received. In my absence, the additional SP and CO were present in the office but they did not inform me about the matter. On dereliction of duty, I served them notices on Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded stern action against the police officers who suppressed the matter.

"This is a very shameful incident and police officers kept hiding the matter on their level. All those who are responsible should be terminated from service,” the MP said.

"It is unfortunate that despite the CM having the Home Ministry, this game has been going on for the last two to three months and no immediate action was taken. It is going because of the connection of the officers with the CMO,” he said.

Beniwal demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the matter.

"There is a need to sack all the senior officers of the police involved in this so that a message goes to the society. The good image of the police made during the coronavirus pandemic has been tarnished due to the video,” he said. PTI SDA SNE