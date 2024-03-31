Advertisement

Triple Murder in Lucknow: Suspicious of illicit relationship, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed his wife in front of his two children after a minor scuffle between the two. The man later strangled his two innocent children to death so that his crime wouldn’t get revealed to anyone. Not only this, in order to hide the incident from others, he stuffed the dead bodies in three sacks and slept with them for two days, and kept planning to dispose of the bodies. However, the matter came to fore, when the neighbours became suspicious due to the foul smell emanating from his house.

On information, the Lucknow police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the woman and her two children and shifted them to a nearby hospital. A case of murder was registered by the police and the man was arrested.

A senior police official said that the bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The accused is being interrogated by the police to ascertain the truth behind this heinous crime. Meanwhile, the incident has sent a shock wave across the state.

Police arrested the accused on technical surveillance

The accused has been identified as Ram Lakhan, who resides in a rented house in Sarwar Nagar. It is being said that on Sunday, the neighbour noticed that a foul smell was emanating from Ram Lakhan’s house, while the house was locked from outside. The landlord and neighbours immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and broke open the gate of the house, where they recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children who were stuffed in sacks.

The deceased were identified as Ram Lakhan's wife Jyoti, her 6-year-old daughter Payal and 3-year-old son Anand. The police registered a case of murder under relevant sections and with the help of technical surveillance, arrested the absconding accused.

During interrogation, accused Ram Lakhan revealed that he killed his wife on March 28 because he was suspicious about her being in illicit relations with another person. He said that he first killed his wife and then strangled his children to prevent them from revealing the secret of the murder to anyone.

He even said that he was attempting to dispose of the dead bodies and was looking for an opportunity after stuffing them in sacks.

Shockingly, the accused, in order to hide the incident, used to sleep in the same room with the dead bodies. Not only this, he also ate food in the same room. When the neighbours asked him about his wife and children, told them that they had gone to a relative's house to celebrate Holi.

