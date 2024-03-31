×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Suspicious of Illicit Relation, Man Kills Wife & Children in Lucknow: Sleeps With Bodies For 2 Days

Triple Murder: Suspicious of illicit relationship, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed his wife and 2 children and stuff them in sacks.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Triple Murder in Lucknow: Suspicious of illicit relationship, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed his wife in front of his two children after a minor scuffle between the two. The man later strangled his two innocent children to death so that his crime wouldn’t get revealed to anyone. Not only this, in order to hide the incident from others, he stuffed the dead bodies in three sacks and slept with them for two days, and kept planning to dispose of the bodies. However, the matter came to fore, when the neighbours became suspicious due to the foul smell emanating from his house.

On information, the Lucknow police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the woman and her two children and shifted them to a nearby hospital. A case of murder was registered by the police and the man was arrested.

Advertisement

A senior police official said that the bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The accused is being interrogated by the police to ascertain the truth behind this heinous crime. Meanwhile, the incident has sent a shock wave across the state.

Police arrested the accused on technical surveillance 

The accused has been identified as Ram Lakhan, who resides in a rented house in Sarwar Nagar. It is being said that on Sunday, the neighbour noticed that a foul smell was emanating from Ram Lakhan’s house, while the house was locked from outside. The landlord and neighbours immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and broke open the gate of the house, where they recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children who were stuffed in sacks.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ram Lakhan's wife Jyoti, her 6-year-old daughter Payal and 3-year-old son Anand. The police registered a case of murder under relevant sections and with the help of technical surveillance, arrested the absconding accused.

During interrogation, accused Ram Lakhan revealed that he killed his wife on March 28 because he was suspicious about her being in illicit relations with another person. He said that he first killed his wife and then strangled his children to prevent them from revealing the secret of the murder to anyone.

Advertisement

He even said that he was attempting to dispose of the dead bodies and was looking for an opportunity after stuffing them in sacks.

Shockingly, the accused, in order to hide the incident, used to sleep in the same room with the dead bodies. Not only this, he also ate food in the same room. When the neighbours asked him about his wife and children, told them that they had gone to a relative's house to celebrate Holi.
 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

a minute ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

3 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

7 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

7 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

8 minutes ago
Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

8 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

11 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

11 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

12 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

13 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

15 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

16 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

17 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

18 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

19 minutes ago
nia

NIA DG

21 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo