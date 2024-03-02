Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Tamil Nadu Police Apprehends 2 BJP Workers for Alleged Involvement in Blackmailing Case

Tamil Nadu police, acting on a complaint of Dharmapuram Adheenam, a Tamil Shaivite mutt, arrested 4 accused including 2 BJP workers in Blackmailing case.

Digital Desk
arrested
Four arrested in Tamil Nadu in a blackmailing case | Image:Freepik
Mayiladuthurai: The Tamil Nadu police, acting on a complaint filed by Dharmapuram Adheenam, a Tamil Shaivite mutt, have arrested four accused allegedly involved in a case of blackmailing in state’s Mayiladuthurai. It is being claimed that the two accused, who were allegedly trying to blackmail the complaint on some alleged obscene audio and video clips, are the BJP workers in the state.

As per the complaint reportedly filed by Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasampanda Paramasarya Swami’s brother, alleged that a few men were blackmailing the pontiff with some alleged obscene audio and video clips.

Police are investigating the matter

Following the complaint, the police registered a case based on the statement given by the complainant and arrested four persons. The arrested persons were identified as Kodiyarasu, Srinivas, Vinoth and Vignesh.

It is being claimed that Vinoth is the BJP's Thanjavur North Youth Wing Secretary and Vignesh is the District Secretary.

Reports suggest that the complainant, Viruthagiri, mentioned that Vinod and Senthil, who is employed in the mutt, connected with him through WhatsApp, claiming they were in possession of obscene content related to the pontiff and would circulate it if they were not paid a large amount of money.

Viruthagiri also stated that the blackmailers threatened them with violence and even murder if anyone approached the police. The police initiated an investigation on February 25 and arrested the four under Sections 120 (b), 307, 506 (ii) and 389 of the IPC.
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

