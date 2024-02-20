English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Teen Girl Gang-Raped in Delhi, 3 Juveniles Arrested

The minor told police that she knew one of them and on February 17 she had gone to meet him at his house where two others were already present, they said.

Press Trust Of India
The minor told police that she knew one of them
The minor told police that she knew one of them | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by three juveniles in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Monday.

The minor told police that she knew one of them and on February 17 she had gone to meet him at his house where two others were already present, they said.

Advertisement

The girl alleged that the trio forced raped her and threatened her of dire consequences, if she revealed anyone about the assault, officials said.

The three juveniles have been detained, they said. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

2 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

2 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

2 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

2 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

3 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

8 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

8 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

8 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

9 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

14 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Former Miss World Manushi Spotted At Airport

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Teen Girl Gang-Raped in Delhi, 3 Juveniles Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Pune Police Issues Ultimatum to Bar Owners Across City | Details Inside

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty Comments On Representing India

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo