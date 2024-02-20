Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:55 IST
Teen Girl Gang-Raped in Delhi, 3 Juveniles Arrested
The minor told police that she knew one of them and on February 17 she had gone to meet him at his house where two others were already present, they said.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by three juveniles in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Monday.
The minor told police that she knew one of them and on February 17 she had gone to meet him at his house where two others were already present, they said.
The girl alleged that the trio forced raped her and threatened her of dire consequences, if she revealed anyone about the assault, officials said.
The three juveniles have been detained, they said.
