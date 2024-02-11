Advertisement

Karimnagar: As many as two migrant workers from Odisha allegedly died after eating contaminated food in Telangana’s Peddapalli District, while 17 others were admitted to various hospitals after falling ill reportedly due to food poisoning. The incident is said to have taken place at a brick kiln in the Gaureddy Peta area of Peddapalli District on Saturday.

Following the incident, a case under relevant sections was registered by the police and further investigation in the matter has been initiated.

17 workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals

According to the sources, around 19 workers, working a brick kiln in Peddapalli district, ate contaminated food and fell ill. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As the condition of many workers deteriorated, they were taken to a hospital in Karimnagar, where two workers were declared dead.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Chandrasekhara Bariha and Lalita Maaji, whose bodies were sent to a mortuary for post-mortem. While the other sick workers are being treated at the hospital.

It is being said that the condition of four of the admitted labourers is serious and they are undergoing treatment.

The other workers, working at the site, demanded strict action against the kiln owner alleging that the workers died and fell ill due to the employer's negligence.

The matter was passed to the police of Basant Nagar police station, following which an inquiry was initiated by the police.

