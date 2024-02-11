Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Telangana: 2 Migrant Odisha Workers Die After Consuming Contaminated Food, 17 Others Sick

The incident allegedly took place at a brick kiln in the Gaureddy Peta area of Peddapalli District of Telangana.

Abhishek Tiwari
Two Odisha workers died
Two Odisha migrant workers died in Telangana of food poisoning | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karimnagar: As many as two migrant workers from Odisha allegedly died after eating contaminated food in Telangana’s Peddapalli District, while 17 others were admitted to various hospitals after falling ill reportedly due to food poisoning. The incident is said to have taken place at a brick kiln in the Gaureddy Peta area of Peddapalli District on Saturday.

Following the incident, a case under relevant sections was registered by the police and further investigation in the matter has been initiated.

Advertisement

17 workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals

According to the sources, around 19 workers, working a brick kiln in Peddapalli district, ate contaminated food and fell ill. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As the condition of many workers deteriorated, they were taken to a hospital in Karimnagar, where two workers were declared dead.

Advertisement

A senior police official identified the deceased as Chandrasekhara Bariha and Lalita Maaji, whose bodies were sent to a mortuary for post-mortem. While the other sick workers are being treated at the hospital.

It is being said that the condition of four of the admitted labourers is serious and they are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The other workers, working at the site, demanded strict action against the kiln owner alleging that the workers died and fell ill due to the employer's negligence.

The matter was passed to the police of Basant Nagar police station, following which an inquiry was initiated by the police. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement