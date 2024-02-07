Advertisement

New Delhi: An 18-year-old Hyderabad girl allegedly ended her life after the owner of a beauty parlour where she worked tried to rape her. The incident took place within the Meerpet police station limits of Rangareddy district. The accused has been taken into custody, said police.

The deceased has been working in a beauty parlour for the past six months. On Monday around 3 PM, the beauty parlour owner named Murali attempted to rape the victim but got resistance from her.

However, unable to bear the insult, she attempted to end her life by drinking sanitiser. Immediately, the beauty parlour owner called the victim's mother and the duo took her to Nakshatra Hospital. The doctor immediately gave her first aid and sent her home as she was fine.

Monday morning, at around 10:30 AM, the victim again regained some health issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital. But, she died on the way.

The parents of the victim have filed a complaint and accordingly, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. While the victim's family staged a protest in front of the beauty parlour.

