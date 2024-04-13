×

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 17:09 IST

Telangana HC sentences four cops to jail in contempt case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) The Telangana High Court has sentenced four police officials including an IPS officer to four weeks imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

Justice G Radha Rani, who awarded the jail term to them on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them.

The court also directed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to initiate disciplinary action against Additional Commissioner (Crimes) A R Srinivas (who was then Deputy Commissioner of Police), besides an Assistant Commissioner of Police, an Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Police of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

The court suspended the sentence for four weeks to enable them to go for appeal.

The contempt of court petition was filed by a 49-year old man and his mother, who now reside in Thailand.

They alleged that in a dowry harassment and domestic violence case (which was filed against them by the man's wife in 2019), no notices were issued to them under section 41-A of the CrPC by the police and the charge sheet was filed.

The petitioners had sought to initiate appropriate action against the police officials for violation of Supreme Court guidelines while dealing with a marital dispute case. PTI VVK VVK SS SS

Published June 7th, 2022 at 17:09 IST

