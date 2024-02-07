Despite being from the same community, the girl’s family was against their relationship. | Image: True Crime Documentries

Medak: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death after his younger brother eloped with a girl in Telangana’s Medak district, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh, a resident of Nawabpet area in Medak town in the district.

According to sources, Nagesh was attacked fatally by Anjith, elder brother of the girl who had eloped with deceased's brother.

The couple, Bhavani and Uday Pal, were in a relationship for the past few years but despite being from the same community, the girl’s family was against their relationship.

Fearing separation, the couple eloped on Sunday. Following which, an argument broke out between Anjith and Nagesh after he alleged eloped man's family’s support for the couple. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Nagesh fatally with a knife. He was rushed to a hospital after the attack but doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered into the matter. More details are awaited.