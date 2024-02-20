Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
Telangana State Official Arrested for Accepting ₹84,000 Bribe, Cries on Cam After Exposé
ACB acted quickly and caught the engineer accepting the kickback. A video showing K Jaga Jyothi crying after her arrest is now spreading across social media.
Hyderabad: An executive engineer from Telangana's Tribal Welfare Engineering department got arrested on Monday for taking a bribe of ₹84,000, as per the official police statement. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took action after someone reported K Jaga Jyothi for asking for a bribe in return for a favour.
According to media reports, ACB acted quickly and caught the engineer accepting the kickback. A video showing K Jaga Jyothi crying after her arrest is now spreading across social media.
Phenolphthalein Test on Executive Engineer Turns Positive
During the investigation,Jyothi's right-hand fingers tested positive in a phenolphthalein test. This test uses a chemical that turns pink when it breaks down, enabling authorities to catch people who handle bribes. Further as per reports, When someone hands over the bills, traces of the chemical compound stick to their hands, and the colour appears when they come into contact with something even mildly alkaline.
The ACB stated that Jyothi behaved improperly and dishonestly to gain an unfair advantage in her duties.
After the arrest, authorities found the bribe amount of ₹84,000 in her possession. Currently, she is in custody and will appear in a Hyderabad court soon.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
