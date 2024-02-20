Telangana State Official Arrested for Accepting ₹84,000 Bribe, Cries on Cam After Exposé

Advertisement

Hyderabad: An executive engineer from Telangana's Tribal Welfare Engineering department got arrested on Monday for taking a bribe of ₹84,000, as per the official police statement. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took action after someone reported K Jaga Jyothi for asking for a bribe in return for a favour.

According to media reports, ACB acted quickly and caught the engineer accepting the kickback. A video showing K Jaga Jyothi crying after her arrest is now spreading across social media.

Tears of regret don't help; need to weigh in on actions & consequences before you become a party to it: #Telangana Tribal Administration Officer Executive Engineer Jagath Jyothi caught redhanded by #ACB taking bribe of Rs 84,000 in Tribal Administration Building @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/fpGItKM28C — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 20, 2024

Phenolphthalein Test on Executive Engineer Turns Positive

During the investigation,Jyothi's right-hand fingers tested positive in a phenolphthalein test. This test uses a chemical that turns pink when it breaks down, enabling authorities to catch people who handle bribes. Further as per reports, When someone hands over the bills, traces of the chemical compound stick to their hands, and the colour appears when they come into contact with something even mildly alkaline.

The ACB stated that Jyothi behaved improperly and dishonestly to gain an unfair advantage in her duties.

After the arrest, authorities found the bribe amount of ₹84,000 in her possession. Currently, she is in custody and will appear in a Hyderabad court soon.