Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) An idol was found damaged inside a temple in a village in Noida on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the local Sector 63 police station was alerted about vandalisation inside a temple in Behlolpur village.

“A police team along with forensic experts and a dog squad reached the site to look into the matter immediately. One idol was found in a damaged condition,” he said.

“Some blood samples were also found there which prime facie look like human blood. Apparently someone who broke a glass cover within which the idol was set got hurt and his blood dropped,” DCP Chander said.

The officer said the police are investigating all angles in the case and refuted rumour that a piece of meat was also strewn inside the temple compound.

He said the police have also contacted the temple priest, who had gone to his home in the night and returned only in the morning when he witnessed the vandalisation.

“Another rumour that the temple priest was held hostage at the time of the incident is incorrect,” DCP Chander said.

He said the law and order situation at the village was under control.

An FIR was being registered in the case and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI KIS RCJ