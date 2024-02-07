Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Tension Erupts in Muzaffarnagar After Lord Ram’s Idol Found Desecrated in Temple

A senior police official said that the damaged idol was found on Tuesday morning in a village located in the Shahpur police station area.

Abhishek Tiwari
Muzaffarnagar police
Heavy police deployment in Muzaffarnagar | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: A major tension erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar after an idol of Lord Ram kept inside a Durga temple was found desecrated on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, the security forces were deployed in the area to tackle the law and order situation. Police sources said that the situation in the village is peaceful and no untoward incident has taken place after the Tuesday morning incident.

A senior police official said that the damaged idol was found on Tuesday morning in a village located in the Shahpur police station area.

Advertisement

Situation in the village is under control, says police official

As soon as the news regarding desecration of the idol surfaced the villagers gathered at the spot in a huge number and staged a massive protest over the incident near the temple. A few local politicians too joined the protest and started demonstrating.

Advertisement

Senior officials of the police reached the spot and assured the protestors of swift action against the culprits. Following which the protestors returned. Police teams are patrolling in the area to monitor the situation. "The situation in the village is peaceful. We are on alert to avoid untoward incidents. We are also in touch with the elders of the village," a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh, while talking to news agency PTI, said, "An idol of Lord Ram placed inside a Durga Temple in Dinkarpur village of the district was allegedly damaged by some miscreants. The damaged idol was found by villagers on Tuesday morning who informed police about it."

Advertisement

The SSP added, the police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the head of the village and initiated investigations. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village to ensure law and order. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries6 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement