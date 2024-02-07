Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: A major tension erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar after an idol of Lord Ram kept inside a Durga temple was found desecrated on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, the security forces were deployed in the area to tackle the law and order situation. Police sources said that the situation in the village is peaceful and no untoward incident has taken place after the Tuesday morning incident.

A senior police official said that the damaged idol was found on Tuesday morning in a village located in the Shahpur police station area.

Situation in the village is under control, says police official

As soon as the news regarding desecration of the idol surfaced the villagers gathered at the spot in a huge number and staged a massive protest over the incident near the temple. A few local politicians too joined the protest and started demonstrating.

Senior officials of the police reached the spot and assured the protestors of swift action against the culprits. Following which the protestors returned. Police teams are patrolling in the area to monitor the situation. "The situation in the village is peaceful. We are on alert to avoid untoward incidents. We are also in touch with the elders of the village," a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh, while talking to news agency PTI, said, "An idol of Lord Ram placed inside a Durga Temple in Dinkarpur village of the district was allegedly damaged by some miscreants. The damaged idol was found by villagers on Tuesday morning who informed police about it."

The SSP added, the police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the head of the village and initiated investigations. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

