Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore
Under the pretence of searching the vehicle, eight police impersonators in Thane stole Rs 5.4 crore from a courier company's car.
Thane: A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane against eight persons for allegedly impersonating police officers and stealing Rs 5.4 crore from a courier company's car, an official said on Thursday. The courier company's vehicle was on its way to Mumbai from Jalgaon when it was intercepted by the group of eight on the intervening night of March 14 and 15.
The group, riding in an Innova, intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane. Posing as policemen, some members of the group got into the courier's vehicle and drove it some distance off the road. Then, under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the group snatched two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore in cash. Soon thereafter, the group of police impersonators fled the scene with the loot.
On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added.
With inputs from PTI.
