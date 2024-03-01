Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:04 IST
Thane: Contracting Firm Booked After Child Falls into Highway Construction Pit
As per a local resident, the site where the girl child fell into a highway construction pit in Thane allegedly did not have barricades around it.
Thane: A three-year-old girl died on Thursday after she fell into a pit dug for constructing a highway in Thane district. The girl, hailing from the Mira Bhayander area, was accompanying her parents to attend a religious function in Kalyan's Balyani. According to a Titwala police station official, the girl, Rahmunissa Riyaz Shaikh, was reportedly playing in the vicinity of a water-filled pit in the Titwala section of the under-construction Vadodara-JNPT highway.
At some point, she fell into the pit and her body was only discovered when someone from her family mounted a search after she was found to be missing.
"A case has been registered against the contractor firm in charge of the construction at the site," the Titwala police station official informed.
A resident said the site did not have barricades, while former corporator Mayur Patil claimed the contractor's negligence was evident in the incident.
With inputs from PTI.
