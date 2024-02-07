Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Thane Man Held For Allegedly Kidnapping and Forcing 6 Persons to Work in His Brick Kiln

The Thane kiln owner reportedly mistreated the labourers for months, neither paying them as per agreed-upon contracts nor making payments on time.

Digital Desk
Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
THANE, MAHARASHTRA: A Thane man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping, confining and forcing six persons to work at his brick kiln in Bhiwandi. According to Padgha police station inspector BR Kumbhar, the accused, a man named Ashok Lokhande from Kalyan, had mistreated the labourers from Pacchapur for months, neither paying them as per the agreed upon contract nor making said payments on time. When the labourers finally decided to return to their village on February 1, Lokhande allegedly used force to bring the six persons back to the kiln. 

Lokhande has now been booked for kidnapping, trafficking as well as offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act on the complaint of the labourers from Pacchapur in Bhiwandi.

Villagers along with NGO Shramjivi Sanghatana alerted police and efforts are on to nab Lokhande, said Inspector Kumbhar.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

