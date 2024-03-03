Thane Man Scammed to the Tune of Rs 28 Lakh in Shares Trading Fraud

Advertisement

Thane: A 43-year-old manager of a clothing factory in Bangladesh's Dhaka was allegedly defrauded of Rs 28 lakh in a shares trading scheme while he was vacationing in his native Thane. The victim reportedly came across the scheme in question on Facebook in October 2023. Enticed by the scheme offering good returns in trading of shares, the victim joined multiple trading groups where he received messages from four individuals who have now been accused of scamming the Thane man.

As instructed by the four accused, the victim allegedly deposited Rs 28,22,300 in December 2023 through various links shared on his phone. Subsequently, after his ‘investments’ failed to yield the desired results, the Thane man reached out to the accused but found them unresponsive. It was at this stage that the victim registered a case against the four accused with the Badlapur West police. A probe into the case has now been initiated.

Advertisement

The police have appealed to the people to exercise caution and be vigilant while engaging in online trading activities to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

With inputs from PTI.