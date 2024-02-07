Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:05 IST
Thane Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Molests 12-Year-Old Daughter, Booked Under POCSO
Police have registered a case against man from Maharashtra's Thane district for molesting his 12-year-old daughter.
Thane: Police have registered a case against man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday. The victim, a student of Class 5, resided with her parents in Ambernath area.
On January 15 and 22, the 40-year-old man allegedly molested his daughter while she was asleep and later threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone, the official from Kulgaon police station said.
The victim informed about the offence to her mother, who subsequently filed a police complaint.
The police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
A probe is on into the case.
