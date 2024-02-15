Advertisement

Mumbai: The Thane police have booked a 33-year-old teacher, originally from Delhi, for allegedly torturing and injuring a 11-year-old female domestic help. A senior police official said that no arrest has been made in the case at present. The police are investigating the matter.

According to the police sources, the accused, a resident of the Kapurbawdi area, used to beat the minor girl with a pipe blaming her for not taking care of the teacher's child. She also didn't give her food. The torture has been going on since last December, as per the FIR.

The victim was not allowed to step out of the house, it stated.

No arrest has been made so far, the police official said.

The official said the girl was rescued by some women working as maids in neighbouring flats in the building where the accused lived.

A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful labour, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt besides the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kapurbawdi police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

