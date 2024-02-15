Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Thane: Teacher Booked For Allegedly Torturing 11-Year-Old Female Domestic Help

A senior police official said that no arrest has been made in the case at present, however, the investigation is being carried out.

Digital Desk
Minor old help beaten up with iron rods, hammers
Minor old help beaten up with iron rods, hammers | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Thane police have booked a 33-year-old teacher, originally from Delhi, for allegedly torturing and injuring a 11-year-old female domestic help. A senior police official said that no arrest has been made in the case at present. The police are investigating the matter.

According to the police sources, the accused, a resident of the Kapurbawdi area, used to beat the minor girl with a pipe blaming her for not taking care of the teacher's child. She also didn't give her food. The torture has been going on since last December, as per the FIR.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the matter

The victim was not allowed to step out of the house, it stated.

Advertisement

No arrest has been made so far, the police official said.

The official said the girl was rescued by some women working as maids in neighbouring flats in the building where the accused lived.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful labour, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt besides the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kapurbawdi police station.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

an hour ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

an hour ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

an hour ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

an hour ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

8 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

9 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

10 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

11 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

11 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

13 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'First time in 15 years': Jay Shah opens up on Virat Kohli's absence

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Move Over The Days Of Love, It's Time For Anti-Valentine's Week 2024

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago

  4. Cillian Murphy Really Ate 1 Almond A Day On Oppenheimer Set?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Explosion Occurs at Event in Bundelkhand, 2 Dead

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo