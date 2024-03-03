Advertisement

Thane: A woman was allegedly robbed of gold worth Rs 1.57 lakh in Thane's Majiwada by three men impersonating police officers, a police official said on Sunday. On February 28, as per the complaint filed by the woman at the Kapurbawdi police station, she was approached by three men posing as cops who told her that there had been several incidents of chain snatching in the area and that it was not safe for her to wear her gold ornaments out in the open. Subsequently, they gave her a cover to hide away her two gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh and told her to place her ornaments within as a precautionary measure.

When she did, the three men reportedly switched out the cover containing gold with an empty one which they handed over to the victim. All three then swiftly fled the scene.

Advertisement

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

With inputs from PTI.