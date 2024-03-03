English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Thane: Woman Robbed of Gold Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh by 3 Men Posing as Cops

The Thane woman was allegedly told by the three men posing as cops to hide her two gold bangles as there had been incidents of jewellery snatching in the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The three man robbed the victim of gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh.
The three man robbed the victim of gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane: A woman was allegedly robbed of gold worth Rs 1.57 lakh in Thane's Majiwada by three men impersonating police officers, a police official said on Sunday. On February 28, as per the complaint filed by the woman at the Kapurbawdi police station, she was approached by three men posing as cops who told her that there had been several incidents of chain snatching in the area and that it was not safe for her to wear her gold ornaments out in the open. Subsequently, they gave her a cover to hide away her two gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh and told her to place her ornaments within as a precautionary measure. 

When she did, the three men reportedly switched out the cover containing gold with an empty one which they handed over to the victim. All three then swiftly fled the scene. 

Advertisement

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Kapurbawdi police station official said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: 4 Killed in Tragic Lighting, House Collapse in Mathura

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. IIT Kharagpur launches cloud-based bicycle sharing for clean commute

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. HanuMan Director On Why Success Of Small Films Must Be Celebrated

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Kolkata Metro: Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Other Sections Launch Next Week

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Family of 3 Found Dead in House, Cause Remains Unknown

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo