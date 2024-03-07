Advertisement

Mumbai: In an effort to evade police custody a man in Mumbai, who was apprehended on the allegations of mobile theft, jumped off from the second floor of a police station which caused him several injuries. Following the incident the man was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at a police station in suburban Mumbai, while the accused was being interrogated by the police.

Accused is undergoing treatment at hospital

A senior police official said that the incident took place late Tuesday night after he was caught by police on suspicion of mobile phone theft.

According to the official, the man, identified as Samir Arif Siddique, was brought to the Kandivali police station for interrogation.

During the interrogation, the suspect suddenly jumped from the detection room located on the second floor of the police station building, he said.

Siddique suffered fractures on his hand and is undergoing treatment at state-run JJ Hospital in central Mumbai, said the official.