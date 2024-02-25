Updated September 10th, 2021 at 22:55 IST
Theft at Rajasthan minister’s house, case registered
Two LED TVs were allegedly stolen from the house of Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, police said Friday.
The incident took place at his residence in Jagdamba Colony of Dausa district Thursday night, they said, adding the culprits were unidentified.
A case has been registered at Lalsot police station and further investigation is on, Dausa ASP Lal Chand Kayal said.
A domestic help, who lives in the house, reported the crime to police.
September 10th, 2021
