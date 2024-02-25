English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 20:06 IST

Three arrested in connection with killing of police constable & nephew

Three persons including two minors were arrested in connection with the killing of a police constable and his nephew in May in Pakur district, an officer said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Three persons including two minors were arrested in connection with the killing of a police constable and his nephew in May in Pakur district, an officer said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pakur, Ajit Kumar Vimal said the three accused were arrested and the firearm, used in the killing of constable Birju Kewat and his nephew Monu Kewat (13) was seized from a well on Thursday.

The SDPO said Birju and Monu were allegedly engaged in a fight over plucking of mango at Phulpahadi Kewat Tola when Monu's elder brother, also a minor, shot at Birju with a country-made pistol. The bullet had pierced through Birju's body and hit Monu in the chest.

Monu died on the spot while Birju was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in course of treatment, Vimal said.

Monu's elder brother wanted to kill Birju but the bullet also hit his brother fatally. He fled the scene after committing the crime leaving behind the firearm on the spot.

Monu's uncle, Ashtik Kewat along with his two minor nephews picked the firearm and dumped it in a nearby well, the police officer said.

On investigation, it was revealed that Ashtik and his two minor nephews had picked up the firearm from the spot. Police caught them on Wednesday and they confessed the crime in course of interrogation, he said.

Altogether five persons were named in the FIR in this case. While one accused had already been arrested, three were arrested on Thursday.

A hunt was on to apprehend the other accused, the SDPO added. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  3. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo