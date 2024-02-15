Advertisement

At least three persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a suspected lynching case in the city's Narkeldanga area, police said.

The body of a youth, identified as Sheikh Shamim, was on Thursday found floating in a pond on East Road, after which his mother lodged a complaint with the Narkeldanga Police Station, they said.

The post-mortem report revealed that he was badly beaten up, which resulted in his death, a senior police officer said.

"We tracked the three accused with the help of the deceased’s mobile number. We are questioning them and further investigation is underway," he added.