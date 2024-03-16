×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Three Nabbed For Murder of a Jeweller In Himachal Pradesh

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a jeweller here, police announced on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Himachal Pradesh: Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a jeweller here, police said on Saturday.

On February 19, Bihar native Shiv Shah Soni (50) was found dead in a water tank in his rented accommodation. The body bore injury marks and the police had recovered a stone and knuckle duster from the spot, they said.

A case of murder was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar was constituted to investigate the case.

After tracking down the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar and two people were arrested from Motihari on March 14 and brought to Himachal, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa in Chopal.

Subsequently, the third accused was also nabbed on Friday night. The three accused were presented in a local court and sent to a five-day police remand, police said. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

