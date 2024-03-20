Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:54 IST
3 People Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die
The deceased have been identified as Sukanya (50), Nikith and Nischith (28).
Visual from the spot | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: In a distressing incident, three people died by suicide by setting themselves on fire in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place at JP Nagar 3rd phase. The deceased have been identified as Sukanya (50), Nikith and Nischith (28).
After receiving information, a police team from JP Nagar police station rushed to the spot.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
