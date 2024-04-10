×

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 10:39 IST

Tiger hide & claws seized in MP; 4 poachers arrested

Tiger hide & claws seized in MP; 4 poachers arrested

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mandla, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have arrested four poachers and seized from them a tiger hide, its claws and the teeth of a wild boar in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted four men moving on two motorcycles on Saturday near a temple under Bahmani police station limits.

The skin of a tiger, its claws and four teeth of a wild boar were seized from their possession, sub-divisional officer of police Akansha Chatruvedi said.

Some wires and axe allegedly used for poaching the animals were also seized from their possession, she said.

The four persons, identified as Makhanlal Yadav (40), Anand Kushram (30), Manoj Pandram (32) and Itwari Posham (27), were arrested.

The official said during initial questioning, the accused told the police they had poached a tiger in Bhalwani forest of the district three-four months back by using the wires, and were searching for a buyer of the animal body parts.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, she added.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna. PTI COR ADU GK GK

Published June 5th, 2022 at 10:39 IST

