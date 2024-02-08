New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Mayur Vihar Police Station successfully dismantled an international human trafficking racket operating between Bangladesh and India. The operation, initiated on January 4, stemmed from intelligence suggesting the presence of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the area.

Upon taking custody of three individuals—Mohammad Kazi, Mohammad Kholiur, and Emraan Hossain—the police discovered their involvement in a far-reaching human trafficking network. The racket orchestrated by operators in both Bangladesh and India targeted Bangladeshi nationals, enticing them with promises of reaching European countries through illicit routes that included passage through India.

Achin Garg, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), stated, "This was a lengthy operation, and investigations are still ongoing to determine if more individuals are involved. This international human trafficking racket, primarily operated from Bangladesh but with numerous associates in India, encompassed the creation of fake Indian documents, such as Aadhar, and the production of counterfeit work permits."

During the arrest, Greek work permits were seized from the three Bangladeshi nationals, providing crucial evidence. Following leads from their statements, Delhi Police apprehended Mohammad Younis Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Mohammad Ali Abror, who were in regular contact with their counterparts in Bangladesh. The arrested trio collaborated with Bangladeshi operators to deceive individuals seeking passage to European countries.

The investigation revealed the extensive network's modus operandi, involving the creation of fake work permits and shell firms to dupe numerous Bangladeshi nationals. Subsequently, the police also arrested Mohammad Modassir Khan, responsible for facilitating access to various embassies, where misleading photos were taken to deceive victims of human traffickers. Additionally, Dheeraj Bishnoi and Neeraj Arya were apprehended for their role in producing counterfeit work permits.