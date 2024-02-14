Advertisement

Betul: Another incident of atrocities against a tribal youth has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a tribal youth was allegedly stripped and beaten up with belts and sticks after being hung upside down.

The assault was recorded on camera and the video has now gone viral. The alleged incident took place on November 15 but the victim refrained from lodging a complaint against the accused after being threatened with dire consequences.

According to sources, one Rinkesh Chauhan had taken the victim to a house in Betul where a group of people were already present. They allegedly stripped him and hung him upside down on the ceiling. Thereafter, he was subjected to physical assault with belts and sticks. He somehow managed to escape. The reason behind this assault is yet to be ascertained.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.



